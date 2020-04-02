Executive plans to reduce State budget spending

On Wednesday 1st April, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, met representatives of the main suppliers of telephone services and fuel and energy distributors, including GETESA, GECOMSA, MUNI, GEPETROL, TOTAL and SEGESA.

The meeting took place within the context of the work being done by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Autonomous Bodies and Public Companies Restructuring Steering Committee, with the aim of jointly evaluating the methodology and criteria to adopt, with a view to reducing spending on some services that the Government pays in those companies, and that are assigned within the general State budgets.

The Government cannot adopt these decisions unilaterally, and for that reason they called the meeting in order to adjust the consumption involved in these items to the values reflected in the Budgetary Law, which is expected to be implemented within a period of ten days.

The Secretary of State, Charged with the State Treasury, Milagrosa Obono Angüe, in conversation with the press after the meeting, was optimistic about the possibility of achieving the goal of reducing the Government’s consumption costs due to fuel, telephones and energy, and the control of consumption of those services.

“The Government pays for the consumption of energy in all ministerial departments throughout the nation. In order to pay this consumption we must also determine consumption and other costs, such as telephones and fuel, which are items that cause the budgets to differ from the forecasts. Because we are seeing that we are spending more that is forecast when we draw up the State budgets. It is a decision that the Government cannot adopt unilaterally, and it must work with the various director generals who provide these services to the Governemnt in order to study the methodology, in order to adopt a reduction in each cost”, stated Obono Angüe.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office