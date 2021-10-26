Expereo Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s leading provider of Global Internet, Cloud Access Optimization, SASE and SD-WAN services, Expereo, is proud to announce today that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, Expereo will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

By leveraging Cradlepoint’s Netcloud solution, Expereo delivers portable network connections that can be used as primary, failover or underlay links. Having no physical transmission medium makes deployment easy with just a 4G/5G-enabled router and ready to use data SIM card(s) from Mobile Operators. This allows backup facilities or temporary offices to instantly connect to the internet and guarantees corporate network connection for when operations are disrupted as a result of disasters or contingency planning. Mobile Broadband can also be used to improve redundancy on SD-WAN and optimize application performance by adding more choice to the underlay, further diversifying current MPLS and Internet components within the SD-WAN environment.

“Being recognized as a 5G Enterprise Branch specialization showcases Expereo’s commitment to using the best-of-breed technology as part of its service stack, as well as getting our customer path to 5G for business,” explains Catherine Lee, Director Service Development at Expereo. “Our customers get the most advanced mobile endpoint equipment there is, access to extra-mile support, and the assurance that the products and services we jointly provide with Cradlepoint will meet the needs enterprise network,” he continues.

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

“Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Expereo to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business.”

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access Optimization services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance. In Feb 2021, Vitruvian Partners international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority stake holding in Expereo, alongside to the leading European private equity firm Apax Partners sas, and company management.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoin t is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company’s Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world’s top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.





