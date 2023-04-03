Expert wants leaders elect to adopt insurance for more IGR

Mr Ekerete Gam-Ikon, an insurance expert has advised elected leaders at all levels to adopt insurance as their strategic action toward improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in states.

Gam-Ikon, the Convener of Insurance September, an insurance platform, in a document on Sunday said the revenue could be generated by making those without insurance coverages to pay a fine.

The expert urged the leaders to direct members of their constituencies and states to register for health insurance scheme.

He said the leaders should also ensure that public buildings including offices, schools, markets, religious places, hotels and every public place were insured against risks of fire outbreak, collapse and flood.

Gam-Ikon advised the leaders to ensure that all their contracts were insured against non-performance and delayed delivery date.

The expert suggested that the contracts would include supplies and projects.

“Coordinate with the necessary legislative instruments to ensure insurance is fully operational in your Constituency and state.

“With all your people having health insurance coverage, you will address the major challenge of healthcare.

“Next is to ensure they live in safe and secured environments.

“Insurance is the best kept secret of rich people and rich nations.

“Start asking questions now and let the answers you get embolden you to consider doing something different in governance in our country using insurance,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria