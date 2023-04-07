FCE (Technical) Akoka matriculates 412 freshers

The Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE) (Technical) Akoka, Lagos, Dr Wahab Azeez, on Thursday assured newly enrolled students of an environment conducive to learning in the institution.

Azeez made the promise during the matriculation of 412 students for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) 2022/2023 academic session, at the college. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculants comprise 382 NCE and 30 PDE students.

Azeez described matriculation as a ceremony at which fresh students are fully integrated into the academic community.

He urged them to ensure that they derive the greatest benefits from the resources available in the College.

“My matriculants, this indeed is a pathway to your academic career and development, being among the few to be offered admission into acquiring NCE and PDE from the FCE (Technical), Akoka, Lagos,” he said.

The provost promised to provide for them better facilities and also attend to their welfare matters because they are ‘children which the government has put under our care’.

“Their care is fundamental and we, as a school, must live up to expectations; renovations are going on in the hostels and soon the construction of a new female hostel will commence. “These and many more are part of our efforts, including adequate security, to make them comfortable because these are the youths and our future leaders that will take over from us,” he said.

Azeez said that the college management took the issue of security very seriously, with surveillance 24/7 by its engaged guards and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to detect criminals.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria