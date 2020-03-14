FCMNO begins support activities

The Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation (FCMNO), launched on 15th February, began with praise from its beneficiaries, such as a couple who found support and help in the foundation.

On 13th March, the Equatoguinean Raúl Benigno Bengono, from Maanemeni, in the district of Añisok, went to the headquarters of the foundation to thank the NGO for the support, both moral and economic, that the organisation had provided when his pregnant girlfriend suffered a placental abruption and premature labour.

In response to a request for aid from Bengono Esono, as he is unemployed and unable to afford the significant bills resulting from this problem, he went to the foundation, which paid all the hospitalisation costs for his girlfriend, Marñia Sandra Mangue Enga Mbasogo, and both the mother and the newborn are now in perfect health.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office