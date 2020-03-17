Fifth delivery of medical material from Maternal Neonatal Health to Ministry for Health

On 16th March, the Resident Representative of UNFPA, Mady Biaye, accompanied by the company Noble Energy, who are financing the project, went to the Ministry for Health and Social Welfare, to deliver to the Minster, Salomón Nguema Owono, a consignment of medicines and medical material corresponding to the fifth presentation, while expressing support and hearing of the needs of the department in relation to coronavirus.

Signing for these medicines took place in the office of the Ministry for Health, within the framework of the Project to Reduce Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Bioko Norte and Kie-Ntem, which has risen to a sum of 24,500 million Franco CFA.

The Minister has decided, in his capacity as President of the Project management Committee, that all the medicines and consumables donated for the projects should be completely free for the target population (pregnant women and their babies).

The Minister, after listening to Mady Miaye, declared his acknowledgement for the support from UNFPA, and indicated that he felt happy because the WHO had recognised that the Baney hospital was qualified to carry out analyses for the detection of coronavirus.

Furthermore, with respect to the support UNFPA want to give the ministry, Salomón Nguema asked for face masks, gowns and reagents, in order to strengthen the health system.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office