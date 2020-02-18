FINAL AUDIENCES BEGIN IN CASE OF EQUATORIAL GUINEA AGAINST FRANCE BEFORE ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest body for justice of the United Nations, is holding from 17th February to Friday 21st the final audiences on the case between Equatorial Guinea and France, regarding the complaint by our country that France has violated the diplomatic immunity of the Vice-President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

The final week of audiences began with presentations by the Equatorial Guinea delegation. Our country’s Ambassador to the Low Countries, and Equatorial Guinea agent before the Court, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, began the day with an introductory statement before the court, in which he stated that “France made an incorrect interpretation of the prestigious Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations in this temple to international justice, in trying to justify the serious violations of the convention committed against Equatorial Guinea”.

The Ambassador concluded his declaration underlining that “the delegation from France has come to this prestigious court with false accusations against Equatorial Guinea. And it would seem, in fact, that France wishes to continue against you the attacks against the dignity of my country, which began almost 10 years ago before the French courts, where our Vice-President, and even our Head of State, were accused of crimes that, from our point of view, never took place. The dignity of my Head of State is sacrosanct”.

Tomorrow will be the first turn for pleadings by the French delegation, and a second round of oral pleading will take place on Wednesday and Friday.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office