Finance and National Economy Minister meets Citibank officials

Manama, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa held a meeting with Head of Citibank Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Elissar Farah Antonios and Citi Country Officer & Corporate Banking Head – Citi Bahrain, Michel Sawaya.

During the meeting which was attended by the Economic Development Board (EDB) Chief Executive Officer Khalid Humaidan, the minister commended years-long cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Citibank, which ranks among the pioneering international financial institutions.

He stressed keenness on supporting vital sectors to consolidate their contributions to national development, lauding the role of the financial and banking sector in bolstering the national economy and attracting investments.

The minister stressed the importance of further consolidating partnership and cooperation with international financial and banking institutions to exchange expertise and keep abreast of fintech strides in support of the national economic growth.

The meeting also focused on the latest global economic developments and issues of common interest.

Source: Bahrain News Agency