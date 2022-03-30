Finance and National Economy Minister receives conference participants

Manama, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stressed Bahrain’s keenness on promoting investment opportunities to support the national economy and achieve sustainable development.

He commended the standing and role of financial institutions in supporting economic sectors, which would achieve desired goals.

The minister made the statement as he received Bahrain Bourse Chief Executive Oficer Shaikh Khalifa bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and other officials from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), on the sidelines of the annual conference of Arab Financial Markets Federation –Bahrain 2022.

Bahrain Bourse is organizing the Arab conference under the patronage of the Minister of Finance and National Economy, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The Minister pointed to the importance of supporting the enabling environment for Arab financial markets and enhancing their integration at all levels.

He lauded the the success achieved by the “Annual Conference of the Arab Capital Markets Federation – Bahrain 2022” as an important platform for exchanging experiences and expertise with Arab financial market leaders, decision makers and regional and international experts from stock exchanges different

Source: Bahrain News Agency