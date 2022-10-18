Finance Minister: Financial and Banking sector plays vital role in boosting economic growth

Washington, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, met with Standard Chartered Bank Board Chairman, José Viñals, and Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, Sunil Kaushal.

The meeting was held in the presence of Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) Rashid Mohammed Al Meraj and Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif.

The Minister of Finance and National Economy held the meeting on the sidelines of his participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, the USA.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa underlined the prominent and vital role of the financial and banking sector in promoting economic growth and creating more promising investment opportunities.

The meeting shed light on issues of common interest as well as the latest global economic developments.

Source: Bahrain News Agency