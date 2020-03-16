First case of Coronavirus detected in Congo Brazzaville

The Government of Congo Brazzaville announced, on Saturday 14th March, the first case of the new coronavirus on its territory, detected in the capital of the country.

“The Government of the Republic of Congo announces the confirmation of a first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Congolese territory”, affirmed Thierry Moungalla, spokesperson for the Government, via State media.

“The person is a 50-year-old Franco-Congolese citizen, who arrived in Congo on 1st March 2020 from Paris on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET861, following a short stay in Amsterdam”, according to the Minister.

After testing positive on Saturday, the patient is stable and “members of his family, his wife, who is French, and his six-year-old daughter, were isolated and are under constant supervision”.

Africa is, to date, the continent least affected by the epidemic.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office