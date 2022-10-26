First Lady attends burial of Cirila Bindang Osa, co-founder of Fishtown Market

In order to immortalise her work, the First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, suggested that the Fishtown Market be named after the deceased.

The Vice-President of the PDGE and National President of the Specialist Women’s Organisation of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, laid a wreath as a symbol of recognition and homage to the deceased, Cirila Bindang Osa, co-founder of the Fishtown market.

“Cirila was a woman I admired a great deal for her values. She fought for the common good, and thanks to her, a permanent church was built, in addition to the stretch of road linking the urban district to Esandón Eves, in Nsok Nsomo, and she is co-founder and general coordinator of the Ela Nguema Fishtown Market “, acknowledged Mangue de Obiang, while suggesting that the market be named after the deceased, as a lasting tribute. This suggestion was made in the presence of Roger Job Engono, Mayor of Ela Nguema.

Christian and a member of the Carmelite Order at Malabo Cathedral, where she was married 32 years ago.

She was born on 5th June 1956 in Nsang Oyek (Nsok Nsomo). She married Leonardo Nsue Mba under canon law in 1990 and they had four children.

She died at the age of 66 on 10th October, in Tunisia. He leaves behind a widower, a daughter, 23 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She died due to illness.

Her remains lie in the Ela Nguema cemetery.

