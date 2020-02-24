Politics 

First lady attends mass in Riaba

Posted By: admin

On Sunday 23rd February, Constancia Mangue de Obiang returned to Riaba to attend a mass at the Sacred Heart of Baby Jesus Chapel, on the Marcos Obiang Nguema Nsue Estate.

In his homily, father Nemesio Ondo Nchama clarified that your neighbour is neither your friend nor your family, but someone you hate, because love is disinterested.

We have to live doing God’s will,added the holy minister.

During the Eucharist, Father Nemesio was accompanied by the priest, Faustino Edu.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

