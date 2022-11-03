First Lady helps citizen with home and job

On 1st November the First Lady of the Nation, H. E. Constancia Mangue de Obiang, spoke to Melchor Nguema Obono, who had just been reunited with his daughter, Silvia Ortega, 47, in the Kingdom of Spain.

Melchor Nguema Obono had a daughter in Barcelona with a Spanish woman but his father-in-law, José Ortega Sánchez, objected to the relationship, and the young man returned to Equatorial Guinea, leaving behind a babe in arms.

47 years later, Silvia Ortega asked about her father and thanks to the Tele 5 programme ¡Déjate Querer! the father was traced in Equatorial Guinea. On 13th September 2022 the man was interviewed on the programme, in what was his first personal meeting with his daughter.

In response to this touching gesture, the Godmother of the Most Vulnerable Social Strata in Equatorial Guinea called the 69-year-old man to express her solidarity for the reunion with his daughter and offered him a job and decent social housing to improve his life.

Melchor Nguema Obono is the father of three children, including Silvia Ortega, who is expected to travel to Equatorial Guinea in the near future.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government