FIRST LADY HOLDS AUDIENCES

The First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, had an intense day of bureaucratic activities on Friday 14th February. Mangue de Obiang spoke to various guests who are in Malabo within the framework of the launch of her “Constancia Mangue Nsue Nkomo Foundation” on Saturday 15th February.

Constancia Mangue de Obiang began the weekend with an audience granted to the delegation from the Republic of Ivory Coast, which is here to attend the launch of her foundation.

Led by Patricia Ahoussou, wife of the president of the senate in Ivory Coast, the delegation exchanged impressions with the First Lady on matters such as the empowerment of women, the care of orphaned and abandoned children, and the foundation which is to be launched in a few hours.

Moments, later, Mangue de Obiang received Anacleto Olo Mibuy, and the President of the international company Euroafricana, Juan Bastida Bastida, who also arrived here in our capital early on Friday morning, within the framework of the launch of the organisation “Aula de la Mujer de Cuiz”, as he has an important role in the event.

The head of the delegation, Antonio Gallardo Valenzuela, expressed his full commitment to supporting the foundation of the Equatoguinean First Lady. The Spaniard considers that many countries in the world should copy the example of the Doctor Honoris Causa in Social and Human Sciences from Equatorial Guinea.

“Aula de la Mujer de Cuiz” is receiving with enthusiasm the launch of the foundation, and thus has also expressed its desire that Constancia Mangue de Obiang visits the city of Valencia in the near future.

