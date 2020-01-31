General 

First Lady receives Ambassador from People’s Republic of China

The First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, granted an audience to Qi Mei, Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China in Malabo, to express her support and solidarity regarding the epidemic of coronavirus which is affecting some areas of her country.

“All the women in Equatorial Guinea express solidarity with the Chinese people regarding the coronavirus illness which is causing havoc among the friend and brother people of the Asian giant”, said Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality, Maria Consuelo Nguema Oyana, the First Lady said that China was with Equatorial Guinea in good times and bad.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

