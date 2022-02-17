Entertainment 

First Lady receives Award from Arab African Women Investors

Fresh recognition has just been added to the social and humanitarian history of the First Lady of the Nation, in her capacity as President of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation.

The General Secretary, Anacleto Oló Mibuy, was responsible for presenting the award to the Founder, at a session which took place at the headquarters of this apolitical, non-profit institution.

The presentation of the distinction from Arab African Women Investors to the Doctor Honoris Causa in Social Sciences coincided with the celebration of the second anniversary of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

