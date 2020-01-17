First Lady receives ONCIEGE president

The most vulnerable layers of society in the country will continue to receive support from the First Lady, according to Constancia Mangue de Obiang herself, in declarations to the President of ONCIGE, at an audience which took place on 16th January at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

Mangue de Obiang received in audience Juan Rocoso Bolopo, to look at matters relating to the operation of ONCIGE, which is sponsored by the First Lady.

“We spoke about the treatment of blind people abroad, and the extension of our services throughout the country”, said Juan Rocoso Bolopo.

With the audience this Thursday, the First Lady began her official schedule for 2020.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office