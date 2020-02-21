FIRST LADY RECEIVES PRESIDENT OF EQUATOGUINEAN SENATE

On 20th February, the First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, granted an audience to the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

In their conversations, Mangue de Obiang once again expressed her concern regarding the rampant juvenile delinquency in our society.

The lack of legal instruments with which to prosecute minors was also a backdrop to the conversations between the First Lady and Efua Asangono.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office