First Lady receives president of Scientific Research Council

2020 could mark a milestone for the social and humanitarian work of the First Lady of the Nation. From the audience held on 17th December it was revealed that the Constancia Mangue de Obiang Foundation could be launched in February.

The Honoris Causa Doctor in Social and Humanistic Sciences met once again the president of the Science and Technology Research Council and General Secretary of the Friends of Obiang Movement, Anacleto Olo Mibuy, who was accompanied by the senator and president of the Equatoguinean Academy for the Spanish Language, Augustin Nze Nfumu, to speak about the launch of the Constancia Mangue de Obiang Foundation.

The last meeting between Mangue de Obiang and Olo Mibuy took place on 29th October, in Malabo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office