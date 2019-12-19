Politics 

First Lady receives president of Scientific Research Council

Posted By: admin

2020 could mark a milestone for the social and humanitarian work of the First Lady of the Nation. From the audience held on 17th December it was revealed that the Constancia Mangue de Obiang Foundation could be launched in February.

The Honoris Causa Doctor in Social and Humanistic Sciences met once again the president of the Science and Technology Research Council and General Secretary of the Friends of Obiang Movement, Anacleto Olo Mibuy, who was accompanied by the senator and president of the Equatoguinean Academy for the Spanish Language, Augustin Nze Nfumu, to speak about the launch of the Constancia Mangue de Obiang Foundation.

The last meeting between Mangue de Obiang and Olo Mibuy took place on 29th October, in Malabo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

AU sends note of appreciation to President of Republic for efforts on Human Rights

admin Comments Off on AU sends note of appreciation to President of Republic for efforts on Human Rights

Palestinian security forces arrested two journalists in West Bank in late December

admin Comments Off on Palestinian security forces arrested two journalists in West Bank in late December

Ambassador to France holds audience with BEAC Delegate

admin Comments Off on Ambassador to France holds audience with BEAC Delegate