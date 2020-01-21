First Lady speaks to Director of Sampaka Psychiatric Centre

The First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, granted an audience on 20th January to the Director of the Sampaka Psychiatric Centre, doctor Ben Hadj-Ali, to look at the source of medicines supplied to the patients at the mental hospital, in addition to other health matters.

Lome, the capital of Togo, held a summit of heads of state and governments of six African countries from 18th to 20th January, in order to fight the trafficking of counterfeit medicines on our continent.

The trafficking of counterfeit medicines in Africa is a practice that kills 900,000 Africans every year, among those 120,000 children under the age of five; it is a problem of great concern to the First lady.

