First phase of universal health coverage launched: Cameroonians urged to register massively

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Manaouda Malachie has urged Cameroonians to register massively for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan in order to benefit from the varied number of health services offered.

This was during the launch of the first phase of the UHC plan in the Mandjou locality in Bertoua, East region on April 12th.

The first phase of the UHC is said to cover pregnant women, children aged between 0-5 years, patients on dialysis, and people living with HIV / AIDS and tuberculosis.

To kickstart the registration process, Dr. Manaouda Malachie noted that more than 6 million inhabitants are expected at the enrollment sites with 7,000 persons registered already online.

“The UHC especially the mother and child project has began in the East already and will run for the whole year and continue similarly in the other regions. We want to make sure that people who do not have access to health care services will access them and while they do that they do not find themselves with financial hardship. It is about improving the quality of health care services, “ he stated.

For a successful implementation of the UHC estimated at F CFA 95 billion, the state will be covering 49.5% of the medical expenses while public and private partners will finance the remaining 50%.

To ensure the effective start of the enrollment procedures, the Minister visited some of the indicated sites and health units together with regional delegations for easy access to the vulnerable population on the outskirts.

In order to register for the UHC, only identification documents are needed. Cameroonians can also register online through the application, Cameroonhealthcoverage.

Universal health coverage as stated by the World Health Organization, occurs when both the general and disadvantaged populations have access to essential health services whenever and wherever they need them with no financial hardship.

It should be recalled that the pilot phase of the UHC was expected in Cameroon since 2018 and the Societe Sante Universelle Cameroun, SUCAM, was chosen by the government in 2020 to be in charge of the implementation of the UHC in the country.

