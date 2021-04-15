FMC Corporation announces executive leadership change in EMEA region

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced Marc Hullebroeck, FMC vice president and president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, will retire from the company at the end of June 2021. He will be succeeded by Sebastia Pons, currently director of Portfolio Strategy and Strategic Marketing in the EMEA region.

Hullebroeck will retire following a 31-year career with FMC, and a total of more than 40 years in the agricultural industry. Throughout most of his career, he led the company’s commercial organizations in Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America and North America. Since 2013, Hullebroeck has had executive oversight for the company’s Plant Health business and third-party engagements in addition to his regional responsibilities, and in 2016 he established FMC’s European Innovation Center in Denmark.

Pons will succeed Hullebroeck as president of EMEA on July 1, 2021. He will be responsible for the region’s business strategy and overall performance, and will report to Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO. Pons also has been elected an FMC vice president by the company’s Board of Directors. He joined FMC in 2017, and previously worked at DuPont Crop Protection for more than 20 years in numerous regional and global commercial and functional roles of increasing scope. Earlier in his career, Pons worked in various technical and research roles in the U.S. and Europe.

“Marc has been a respected leader in FMC and in the agricultural industry for more than four decades,” said Douglas. “Throughout his career, he has been a steadfast advocate for new technology, the responsible use of agricultural products and providing farmers with the best tools possible to protect their crops. We thank him for his many lasting contributions to the company and wish him well in his retirement.

“Sebas brings extensive agricultural experience to his new role leading our EMEA region,” Douglas added. “He has worked closely with Marc over the last four years to grow and expand our business, and I look forward to his continued strong leadership.”

