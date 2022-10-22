FOLK HERO™ partners with lingerie label INTIMISSIMI to launch global brand campaign celebrating ‘The Art of Italian Lingerie’ featuring iconic Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

FOLK HERO — part of [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project — developed INTIMISSIMI’s BrandStory, and wrote, creative directed, and executed the campaign

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTIMISSIMI, the Italian brand partnered with brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO, to develop and reimagine their Brand Story . Ultimately leading to the launch of INTIMISSIMI’s new global platform, The Art of Italian Lingerie.

The inaugural campaign, features supermodel, producer, and businesswoman Heidi Klum, alongside daughter Lena Klum, and is launching globally. The Art of Italian Lingerie tells the story of Italy’s great attention to beauty, touch, and color and how those things elevate lingerie beyond form and function and into the realm of art.

“Once a brand is really clear on the story they are trying to tell, once they have found something truly compelling to say it becomes so empowering creatively,” said Rob Klingensmith, CEO of FOLK HERO. “We just had a lot of fun with this.”

FOLK HERO developed the brand and launch strategy, writing, producing, and creative directing the campaign, which was directed by award-winning creative director, Thomas Hayo.

“What an absolute pleasure to capture the bond, love, and joyful spirit of Heidi and Leni Klum for INTIMISSMI and crafted around The Art of Italian Lingerie,” said Thomas Hayo.

“The Art of Italian Lingerie is not only INTIMISSMI’s brand platform, but a testament to our leading innovation that drives luxury and confidence for our consumers and the global community. We are honored to partner with some of the greatest strategic and creative minds to share our spirited message of joy, “ said, Marcello Veronesi, General Manager of Calzedonia Group.

The company also recently announced that Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo), will be the next brand and campaign ambassador.

ABOUT INTIMISSIMI

Launched in 1996, and part of the Calzedonia Group, Intimissimi was created to convey sophistication and romance, rapping into unmistakable Italian style to satisfy the desires and needs of all women seeking comfort, performance and quality, without sacrificing glamour. For more information visit: www.intimissimi.com

ABOUT FOLK HERO

Folk Hero, established by award-winning brand strategist Rob Klingensmith and part of [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project specializes in bringing story strategies to the executive level, creating master brand narratives that act as brands’ operating and organizing principles. The firm helps its clients develop unusually compelling brand narratives, architecture, identity and tone-of-voice, all underpinned by a robust research methodology and deep understanding of contemporary consumer behaviors. For more information visit: www.folkhero.com

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP] represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit: www.invntgroup.com

