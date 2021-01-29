Food Security Early Warning System – Agromet Update, Issue 03: 2020/2021 2020/2021 Agricultural Season (29-01-2021)

Highlights

• Rainfall performance over many parts of the region has been conducive to crop development, and good crop conditions have been noted in many areas.

• Areas in the southern half of the region received heavy rainfall in December and early January, resulting in flooding and waterlogging.

• Below average rainfall continued in some western and eastern parts of the region. In southern Madagascar severe drought conditions are negatively impacting agriculture.

• The African Migratory Locust outbreak continued, promoted by wet conditions conducive to locust breeding. Control efforts are ongoing, although in some areas are being hampered by incessant rains.

Source: Southern African Development Community