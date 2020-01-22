Foreign Minister delivers presidential message to King of Morocco

On 20th January, the working schedule of the Equatoguinean Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono, took him to the Kingdom of Morocco, with a written message that the Head of State of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, sent to his Moroccan counterpart, King Mohammed VI.

The message, which Simeon Oyono delivered to his Moroccan counterpart, Naser Bourita, will be passed on to King Mohammed VI. According to declarations from the head of Equatoguinean diplomacy to the media, the written message to the King includes a strengthening of the relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two peoples and governments.

Oyono Esono indicated to the press that the relations of cooperation between Malabo and Rabat go back several decades and have allowed the signing of various cooperation agreements in several sectors of common interest for mutual benefit.

The head of Equatoguinean diplomacy and his Moroccan counterpart agreed to hold a meeting of the Mixed Commission on Cooperation in April in Malabo, with the aim of reviewing and boosting cooperation between Equatorial Guinea and Morocco, in addition to looking at matters aimed at the implementation of previously signed agreements, and seeking mechanisms to make this cooperation a benchmark for South-South Cooperation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office