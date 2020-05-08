FOREIGN MINISTER RECEIVES MATERIAL DONATED BY EQUATORIAL GUINEA EMBASSY IN CHINA

The Ambassador to China, Germán Ekua Sima Abaga, has sent a shipment of sanitary material containing gloves and face masks, as his humble contribution as an Equatoguinean to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

The delivery was made by the Adviser from the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in the People’s Republic of China, Samuel Tung Maye Obama, in the name of and representing Ekua Sima.

“Solidarity at the level of the large human family we form, without distinction of colour or origin, patriotic solidarity and, why not, administrative solidarity. It is within this spirit that the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in the People’s Republic of China has made this donation for the use of all personnel at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, as together we can put an end to this pandemic”, said the Ambassador.

The shipment of material was received by the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, who welcomed the gesture.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office