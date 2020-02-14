Foreign Minister reports interference in the position of Spain, France and the U.S.

The Office for Diplomatic Information at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a note reporting interference in the attitude of the Ambassadors of Spain, France and the United States.We are attaching the entire text of the note here.

The Office for Diplomatic Information at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a note reporting interference in the attitude of the Ambassadors of Spain, France and the United States.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office