Foreign Ministry Announcement on the security situation in Peru (16.12.2022)

In light of recent developments in Peru and the declaration of state of emergency, Greek citizens, who wish to travel to Peru or are already present in the country are advised to restrict their movements, remain vigilant regarding the security situation and avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place.

Those who choose to remain in the country, as well as Greek citizens residing in Peru, are advised, in addition to the above, to monitor local media for updates and remain in touch with the Embassy of Greece in Lima (telephone: + 511 221 34 14 – 421 51 82, emergency contact number + 51 999 048 667, e-mail: gremb.lim@mfa.gr ) or with the Crisis Management Unit of the Foreign Ministry (telephone: +30 210 368 2463, +30 210 368 2406 and +30 210 368 1730).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide relevant information to the Greek citizens.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic