Foundation to empower 1,500 PWDs at Easter

Sir David Osunde Foundation, says no fewer than 1,500 Persons With Disability (PWD), drawn from across the country, will be empowered at its 31st Edition of Special Easter Monday celebration.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Mr Ikem Uchegbulam, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that there would be skills acquisition programmes, scholarships and support materials like wheelchairs and crutches among others for PWDs.

The chairman said that the aim is to impact them spiritually, materially and meet their basic welfare.

“The six-hour event will hold on April 10 at the Holy Family Society National Pilgrimage Centre at Gosa, Sabin-Lugbe in Abuja at noon.

“The event will begin with a mass, to be celebrated by the Arch Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Bishop Ignatious Kaigama, and John Cardinal John Onayiekan.

“The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, is the guest of honour and Mrs Geogiana Ogbutor is Mother of the Day,” he said.

The Organising Secretary, Mr Mallam Muazu, said that the foundation is not a Christian institution.

He said though Easter is a Christian event, the celebration cuts across all religions, saying that 90 per cent of the beneficiaries are Muslims.

Muazu said that what has kept the foundation going in the past 31 years was consistency, truthfulness and togetherness.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria