Fourth REMAPSEN Forum: Presentation of overview of HIV/AIDS epidemic

The work of the Forum of African Journalists in the Fight against HIV-AIDS, REMAPSEN, is taking place in Dakar on 8th, 9th and 10th November. During the opening day there was a presentation related to the general situation regarding the epidemic in Central and West Africa, and confirmation that HIV/AIDS remains a public health threat in the two regions, where five million people are living with HIV.

Equatorial Guinea is the country with the highest prevalence, followed by Congo, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon. The latter countries achieved significant reductions in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths between 2010 and 2021, while insufficient to meet the 2025 targets. Congo and Equatorial Guinea are the only two countries where new AIDS infections and deaths have increased in the last decade.

Because of significant gender inequality in HIV prevalence and incidence, particularly among 15-24 year-olds, key populations account for a large proportion of new infections, and HIV prevalence is highest among transgender people and sex workers in the region. There are significant gaps in reaching 95-95-95 targets for children and for PMTCT coverage, resulting in high vertical transmission.

The Central and West Africa region has the highest number of HIV-positive pregnant women who are not in treatment (43% globally). The region accounts for more than one third of new vertical HIV infections globally, and more than 60% of these are mothers who did not receive antiretroviral therapy during pregnancy or breastfeeding. The region has the lowest ARV coverage among children globally (35%), and coverage among children is much lower than among adults (82%), resulting in a high number of AIDS deaths among children. HIV prevalence among adult women (1.7%) is greater than among adult men (0.9%). Among adult women, prevalence exceeds 5% in many areas of Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Gabon and Cameroon.

Although women and girls constitute 49.8 per cent of the total population in the region, they make up 63.4 per cent (3.14 million) of all PLHIV in WCA. From 2010 to 2021, new HIV infections were reduced by 43% and AIDS deaths by 50% in West and Central Africa (still far from the 2025 targets). Two exceptions: Congo: +41% AIDS deaths and +56% new infections; and Equatorial Guinea: +44% AIDS deaths and +29% new infections.

The 5 most populous countries account for 74% of all people living with HIV in West and Central Africa. The countries with the highest HIV prevalence are: Equatorial Guinea (4.5%), Congo (2.36%), Guinea-Bissau (1.98%) and Cameroon (1.84%).

The situation in the WCA region compared to the global level in 2021 is as follows: 7.8% of the world’s population, 610 million people, of whom 49.8% are women; 13% of PLHIV in the world, in other words, 5 million PLHIV 21% of all AIDS deaths and 39% of AIDS deaths in children. Nigeria: 37% (224 million) of the population in WCA but 39% (1.9 million) of PLHIV in the region and the highest number of AIDS deaths among children in the world (18%).

