France expresses solidarity regarding fire at Malabo Cathedral before Vice-President

The Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with National Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, received the French Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Olivier Brochenin, on 16th January.

Today there was a telephone call between the French Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the President of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to discuss bilateral relations and for France to express its solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for the tragic fire which happened yesterday in the cathedral”, said Olivier Brochenin to local media.

The appointment, which took place at the People’s Palace in the Equatoguinean capital, also served as a framework for the two figures to look at questions regarding the strengthening of cooperation between Guinea and France in the military sector.

We also spoke about strengthening cooperation between our two countries in the area of maritime security. Equatorial Guinea and France receive various African countries in order to train officers and non-commissioned officers in the maritime security sector. Perhaps there are also other sectors, such as for example the gendarmerie; a sector in which we could work in the future”, added the French diplomat.

In order to strengthen relations, the French President, H. E. Emanuel Macron, has invited his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to attend the Africa-France Summit, which will be held this year in the city of Porto.

The Tica Regional Military Naval School trains various officers and non-commissioned officers from 15 African countries every year. The meeting of 16th January demonstrates the willingness of the two governments to continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office