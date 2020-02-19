FRANCE INSISTS IT DID NOT VIOLATE VIENNA CONVENTION ON DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Today France delivered its first round of pleading before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest body of justice of the United Nations, within the case that brings Equatorial Guinea against France, following the claim filed by our country in reference to the violation of diplomatic immunity of the Vice President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

In the declarations made today by France, in which they responded to some of the questions put yesterday by Equatorial Guinea, France insisted on the fact that the Vienna Convention did not oblige them to accept the demands of another country in relation to the location of their diplomatic missions. Thus, according to France, not accepting the building in Foch Avenue in Paris as a building of the Equatorial Guinea Diplomatic Mission in France is not a violation of this international relations treaty.

The French court opened a case against the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea in 2016, in which he was sentenced last week to three years in prison and a 30 million Euro fine, in the case known as “dishonestly acquired goods”.

Tomorrow is the second round of pleadings by Equatorial Guinea, in which the Equatoguinean delegation, led by the Ambassador, Nvono Nca as agent in the case, will respond to the affirmations made today by France, and set out their conclusions. It is expected that the judges will pass sentence on the case in the next few months.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office