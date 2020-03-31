General 

French Ambassador offers support to Ministry for Health against Coronavirus.

Olivier Brochenin, Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the French Republic, met the Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Salomón Nguema Owono, on Monday 30th March, to learn first hand what could be done to collaborate with the department in relation to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

During their conversations, the Ambassador reported on what was currently happening in France with respect to COVID-19. Regarding the support he wished to provide, the Minister presented the most urgent needs as: artificial respiratory equipment and the medicine Chloroquine 600 mg.

Brochenin promised to deal with this clinical material so that it is available to the sick in Sampaka Hospital.

The meeting concluded with congratulations from the Ambassador for Nguema Owono, praising the transparency of the information regarding the positive cases in France.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

