

Kaya: The Association of Youth for Community Health of the Center-North (AJESC-CN) organized the 2nd edition of the social cohesion day in Kaya on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with the aim of fostering social cohesion between the communities of Kaya and Pissila.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the event drew together these communities around the cultural tradition of joking kinship, which is a significant cultural practice in the Koulse region. The day was highlighted by a friendly maracana match between the Pissila and Kaya teams, which ended in a draw, symbolizing unity and camaraderie. Both teams were awarded a trophy and an envelope containing 30,000 CFA francs as a gesture of appreciation for their participation.





AJESC-CN President Bargo Etienne expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the event, stating, “We have largely achieved our objectives.” He emphasized the importance of joking relationships and social cohesion as preventative measures that play a vital role in community health, akin to a medicine against disease.





The event’s sponsor, Yitaornaaba Sonre, reinforced the importance of joking relationships in promoting peaceful cohesion and hoped that all communities would adopt this age-old practice to enhance community unity. The day also featured cultural activities that engaged the audience, while a free health screening session provided early detection services for HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis B, along with complimentary blood pressure tests.

