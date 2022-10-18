Funeral services for First Chancellor of National Orders

The Minister General Secretary of the Presidency of the Government, Baltasar Esono Eworo Nfono, represented the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the funeral of Federico Messa Bill Congue, recently deceased, who in life was the First Chancellor of the National Orders of the Presidency of the Republic.

Federico Messa Bill Congue, who died on 7th October this year at the age of 93, was an outstanding political figure in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea since it gained National Sovereignty. His vocation and dedication defined his professional personality, and his outstanding and faithful collaboration with the public administration led him to hold various positions of responsibility.

This morning, before concluding the wake in the presence of his mortal remains that took place at the family residence of the deceased, the Minister General Secretary of the Presidency of the Government was in charge of laying the wreath and handing over the financial support sent by the Presidency of the Republic, in addition to conveying the message of condolences from the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, addressed the bereaved family of the former First Chancellor of the National Orders under the Presidency of the Republic.

After listening to the message of condolence sent by H. E. the President of the Republic, the Minister General Secretary of the Presidency of the Government, Baltasar Esono Eworo Nfono, also attended the funeral mass celebrated at the Claret Sanctuary Church, where family, friends and acquaintances gathered to pray to God Almighty that he might welcome the soul of Frederic Messa Bill Congue into his kingdom.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government