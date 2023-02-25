General 

G20 Meeting: Germany Regrets China’s Position on Ukraine War

Posted By: admin

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Saturday it was “regrettable” that China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“But for me it was more important that all the others adhered to a clear position of international law, multilateralism and the end of the war,” he said.

Lindner was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance leaders from the world’s major economies in Bengaluru.

He said that he was cautiously optimistic that there could be progress this year on debt restructuring for highly indebted countries.

China is one of the largest creditors to poor nations in Africa and Asia.

“There was a cautious signal from China,” Lindner said.

Source: Voice of America

You May Also Like

Horn of Africa ‘Cannot wait’: WFP scales up assistance as historic drought raises famine threat

admin Comments Off on Horn of Africa ‘Cannot wait’: WFP scales up assistance as historic drought raises famine threat

South Africa Eases Restrictions on Religious Gatherings

user2 Comments Off on South Africa Eases Restrictions on Religious Gatherings

Five Children Killed by Grenade Blast in NE Nigeria

admin Comments Off on Five Children Killed by Grenade Blast in NE Nigeria