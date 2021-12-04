Gambians head to their first polls without dictator Jammeh contesting

Published by

DPA

Gambians were heading to the polls on Saturday in the first presidential elections without ousted former head of state Yahya Jammeh contesting them. The elections will be a test for the country’s young democracy with five political parties and one independent candidate vying for a five-year term in the State House in the capital, Banjul. Polls opened in all of the country’s seven regions at 8 am (0800 GMT). The 1,554 polling stations will remain open until 5 pm. Jammeh, who ruled the small West African country with an iron fist, was ousted in 2016 by a coalition led by current president Adama …

Read More