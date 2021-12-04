Gambians vote in peaceful polls without dictator Jammeh contesting

Published by

Polls have closed in Gambia’s peaceful presidential elections, the first without ousted former head of state Yahya Jammeh on the ballot. Incumbent President Adama Barrow and his two wives cast their votes at a polling site in the capital of Banjul. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, he said that while he was expecting a “landslide triumph” he is willing to “accept the results.” The elections are expected be a test for the country’s young democracy, with five political parties and one independent candidate vying for a five-year term in the State House. The 1,554 polling stations clos…

