Germany wrap up year with win as North Macedonia reach play-offs

Yerevan, Germany finished a roller-coaster year with a 4-1 win in Armenia on Sunday, with North Macedonia grabbing second place behind the Germans in Group J to reach the World Cup play-offs.

Germany had already qualified for the 2022 World Cup but rounded off 2021 in style thanks to Kai Havertz, Ilkay Guendogan’s double and Jonas Hofmann in Yerevan, with the likes of Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus rested in a rotated line-up, said dpa international.

Hansi Flick has presided over a record seven wins from his first seven games as Germany coach, just months after a disjointed side were dumped out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 under Joachim Loew.

North Macedonia could be joining Germany at the World Cup after sealing a spot in March’s European play-offs courtesy of a 3-1 win at home to Iceland, who finish second bottom of the group having qualified for their first World Cup in 2018.

Romania were also in with a chance of second spot going into the final round of group games but a 2-0 win in Liechtenstein was all in vain as North Macedonia, through Ezgjan Alioski and Eljif Elmas’ brace, did their job.

The Balkan nation qualified for their first major tournament at the Euros and now have an opportunity to reach the world cup, with the draw for the play-offs on November 26.

