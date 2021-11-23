Ghana Government and Huawei jointly Address Digital Gap & SDGs in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ghana build the biggest RuralStar connectivity network to bridge digital GAP and achieve UN SDGs. The government of Ghana has decided to deploy 1000 base stations in the second phase, after successful first-phase deployment of 2,000 base stations. It will increase the network population coverage from 95% to 99% in the future.

Ghana Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MOCD) and Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), in partnership with Huawei have officially launched the Rural Telephony Project at the first phase.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, President of Ghana, mentioned that Government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaianm, irrespective of tribe, religion, class, location, or identity has access to affordable and reliable voice and data connectivity.

To date, MOCD/GIFEC, through the Project, has provided voice and data services to over 3.4 million people in underserved and unserved communities in Ghana. National mobile coverage can increase from 83% to 95%.

By the base station deployment, the ubiquitous mobile network have promoted improvements in education, economy, healthcare and environmental protection

Education: The solution has provided connectivity to approximately 2,000 schools, allowing efficient distribution of curriculum content to schools and bridging the gap between urban and rural education. It enables Internet-based training to improve students’ computer skills and improves employment opportunities.

Economy: 1.5 million people living in Ghana’s rural areas use mobile money services, giving them access to financial services, and improving business and income growth opportunities. Communications across various media enable residents to reach the market with their produce more effectively.

Healthcare: More than 200 rural clinics are now connected, so medical information is promptly disseminated to remote villages, helping improve the skills of rural doctors. During emergencies, rural doctors can now quickly communicate with urban hospitals to obtain emergency assistance. This helps save lives, for example, by providing emergency assistance to mothers and babies.

In the Banka community, for example, the mobile network connects 30 school computers to the national curriculum plan. It enables learners to learn computer technology and improve their employment opportunities. It connects community health centers to the residents, thus improving healthcare services, including securing of critical blood supply when needed.

Environmental protection: The project’s smart, green solar power supply solution enables the sites to stand independent of local power grids, eliminating the need for diesel generators and long-distance power distribution. This solution not only provides more stable power supplies, but also eliminates fuel costs and CO 2 emissions.

Commenting on the project, Minister for Communications of Ghana, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said: “ICT development plays a vital role in revitalizing the national economy, especially in promoting rural economic development. Accelerating the improvement of rural communications facilities is one of our important agenda. We selected Huawei as partner in this rural network project as we have seen Huawei’s unremitting efforts in bridging in the digital divide. We hope that the project can be completed as soon as possible so that people in more remote areas can enjoy the benefits of mobile broadband.”

Huawei is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ghana Government and Huawei jointly drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks, leaving no one behind in the digital world and meeting the goals of SDG1 (NO POVERTY), SDG3 (GOOD HEALTH AND WELLBEING), SDG4 (QUALITY EDUCATION), and SDG10 (REDUCED INEQUALITIES), SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1694894/image_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1694895/image_2.jpg