Ghana Revenue Authority launches Choir, unveils new instruments

Ghana Revenue Authority has outdoored its choir named the Revenue Voices and unveiled new instruments to support activities

The choir comprises personnel of the various departments of the Authority with interest in singing to praise God.

It was launched on the theme: ” Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord.”

Speaking at the launch, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah lauded the establishment of the choir and expressed the hope that they would emerge as a strong voice and a major choir in the country.

He said the demonstration of the zeal and togetherness was reflecting in the revenue performance of the Authority and called for unity to push it further.

Dr Owusu-Amoah urged the choristers to excel in everything and be innovative as well as allow others to exhibit their talents.

He urged them to ensure that their actions reflected the core values of the GRA.

Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, Director of Salt and Light Ministries, urged the members of the choir to use their passion and values to sing and praise God.

She said they must eschew disrespect and instead embrace discipline, commitment and excellence in ministrations to touch hearts and expand God’s kingdom.

Dr Aryee said the membership of the choir should not lead to poor performance at work as it was their own determination and volition to join the choir.

She urged them to know and learn from local composers to expand the genre of music and grow in professionalism.

There were prayers for the group and introduction of patrons.

Source: Ghana News Agency