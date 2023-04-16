Ghana to host over 500 delegates for World Trade Centres Association General Assembly

More than 500 delegates are expected from all over the world to participate in the 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) in Accra.

The General Assembly (GA 2023) will entail conferences, networking cocktails, Business to Business matchmaking and field trips.

Mr Edem Kofi Yevutsey, the Executive Director of World Trade Centre, Accra, updating the media on preparations for the conference, said there would be business delegations from at least 14 African countries.

The event is on the theme: ‘Towards African Economic Integration and enhanced Global Presence.’

The GA is typically a meeting of World Trade Centres and their business delegations, who then come together to explore new partnerships and opportunities towards meeting the World Trade Centres Association’s objective of delivering prosperity through trade and investment.

World Trade Centre Accra is part of a global network of more than 300 World Trade Centres worldwide, and headquartered in New York.

He said the business participations from across Africa, Asia, America and Europe would make GA 2023 a truly global event, creating an immense opportunities for beneficial partnerships, global business development, brand exposure and networking.

‘Currently, close to 400 delegates have registered from 64 countries,’ he said.

He said participating entities/companies could expect to benefit from partnerships for business growth and economic development, foreign direct investment and actionable insights.

The Executive Director said the GA 2023 was unique because it was the first time the GA was being held in sub-Saharan Africa.

‘ It also marks the return to physical GA’s for the Association after the GA’s in 2021 and 2022 were held virtually due to COVID,’ he said.

Mr Yevutsey said GA 2023 was happening at a crucial time when the African market was undergoing amalgamation due to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

He said GA 2023 would be the largest gathering of investors, business executives and public sector decision-makers in Africa.

Partners include Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Africa Export and Import Bank, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Netherlands Africa Business Council, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Ghana Tourism Authority and World Trade Centres around the world.

Source: Ghana News Agency