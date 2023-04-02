Give late Wayas state burial, Tinubu Vanguard urges govt

A political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, has urged the Federal Government and the government of Cross River to take over burial arrangements of late Senate President, Joseph Wayas.

The Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wayas, a former Nigerian Senate President in the Second Republic, died in a London hospital on Dec. 1, 2021, after a protracted illness.

He was 80 years old.

According to Benjamin, the National Leadership of Tinubu Vanguard, calls on both the Federal and Cross River governments to take over the burial arrangements of Wayas and give him a national burial were in order.

“We deeply regret to identify many undisclosed factors that contributed to the death of this great man who spent a better part of his life serving his fatherland.

“Wayas lived a worthy life devoid of abuse of power while serving this great nation in different capacities, especially as President of the Senate,” he said.

Benjamin described the late politician as a shining star, who set a strong and positive model for the admiration and

emulation of the younger generation.

He said the neglect of his remains in a foreign hospital was a national embarrassment.

“He lived a moderate life, such that he never saw the opportunity to serve

as an avenue to enrich himself, rather, he diligently rendered the desired service to the nation.

“We, therefore, call on the government of Cross River and leadership of the National Assembly, to as a matter of utmost importance, ensure immediate settlement of all outstanding issues with the foreign hospital and return his body to be given a national burial.

“We also call on the National Assembly to pass a resolution to name a national monument, preferably a library,

after the former Senate President,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria