GMAC Launches Official GMAT™ Exam Chinese Microsite

New website aims to better serve prospective students from the region pursuing a graduate business degree

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), the leading global association of business schools and administrator of the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™), today announced the launch of the official GMATTM exam Chinese website, GMAT.com.cn. As the most widely used exam for graduate business school admissions and accepted by more than 7,000 graduate business programs worldwide, GMAT has been a leading assessment tool among the vast pool of talents in the greater China region for more than six decades.

Recognizing the growing interest in graduate management education (GME), GMAC established the microsite for prospective students from the region to access accurate, comprehensive, and authoritative information about the GMAT and GME in their native language more readily and comfortably. Through the localized and targeted content, the GMAT Chinese website, along with GMAT’s official WeChat account that went live earlier this year, provide the critical digital platforms to create and strengthen the connection between Chinese-speaking talents and the world’s leading business schools in the region and beyond, and filling an information gap in the market.

“China has over the years grown into the second largest region for GMAT, after only the United States,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “As vaccines become more widely available and hope for economic recovery begins to take root, we expect to see more mobility and look forward to more Chinese students starting and returning to their journey of graduate business education in their own country or abroad, benefiting from the new Chinese-language platforms we are offering today.”

According to GMAC’s 2021 mba.com Prospective Students Survey Report published in March, the level of concern about the impact of COVID-19 has been declining over time. Specifically, the proportion of Chinese respondents reporting that they are extremely or very concerned has dropped from 71 percent in July 2020 to 48 percent in November last year. The report also found that the Chinese respondents planning to pursue an MBA outside their country are not changing their original plans despite the pandemic, with 89 percent planning to pursue their MBA in the United States and 55 percent in the United Kingdom, making these two countries their top destinations of consideration.

“The interest in and desire of Chinese business talents to pursue graduate management studies have not declined but only been put on hold,” said Yuan Ding, vice president and dean of CEIBS and a board director of GMAC. “The official GMAT Chinese website will help connect Chinese business talents all over the world with global business schools and leave no talents undiscovered.”

More than seven million candidates on their business master’s or MBA journey visited mba.com ― GMAC’s flagship graduate education resource and information portal ― to explore business school options, prepare and register for exams, and get advice on the admissions process. GMAC is committed to supporting the goals of Chinese prospective students who wish to prepare and register for the GMAT exam.

About GMAC ™

The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, GMAC creates solutions and experiences that enable business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate, and connect with each other.

GMAC™ provides world-class research, industry conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments for the graduate management education industry, as well as tools, resources, events, and services that help guide candidates through their higher education journey. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment. GMAC™ also owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ (NMAT™) exam and the Executive Assessment (EA). BusinessBecause and The MBA Tour are subsidiaries of GMAC™, a global organization with offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

