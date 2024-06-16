

Bogande: The President of the special delegation (PDS) of Bogande, Taugolo Pare, led a monitoring-supervision mission of agricultural and poultry initiatives carried out in the commune for development.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the delegation first visited a demonstration plot of SEMAX-6 maize, a high-yielding variety enriched with vitamin A. This agricultural innovation aims to improve the productivity and nutritional quality of crops for the benefit of local producers.





The mission then visited a poultry farm in the commune, where the promoter had experimented with a poultry farming demonstration unit last year. The initiative has helped strengthen local capacity to manage modern and productive livestock farming. These activities reflect efforts to diversify and modernize agriculture and livestock farming, with the aim of strengthening food security and improving people’s living conditions.





Following the visits, PDS Taugolo Pare praised the initiatives as “bearers of hope for improving food security and generating local income.” He encouraged producers and livestock farmers to adopt these innovations and make them models of success for the entire municipality.





The activities are part of the implementation of the Pro-ARIDES Program. As a reminder, the Agri-Food Program for Integrated Resilience and Economic Development in the Sahel (Pro-ARIDES) is a ten-year program funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with additional funding from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its first phase (2021-2025) is being implemented in Sahel countries, particularly in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. It aims to strengthen the resilience of rural communities in the face of food and nutrition security challenges.

