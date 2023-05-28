GNPC Foundation commissions Home Economics Block for Krobo Girls Presby SHS

Accra, The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has built and commissioned a seven-unit Home Economics Block for the Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS).

The components of the Block include practical rooms, storerooms and washrooms.

Mr Freddy Blay, Board Chairman, GNPC, said the facility was one of the projects undertaken by GNPC to complement Government’s efforts in education.

He said the whole country must benefit from its natural resources such as oil, saying the Government had resolved that all communities in the country would benefit.

‘We are making more efforts to increase infrastructure, increase the roads and do everything that will help make life easier,’ the Board Chairman stated.

He said the school’s appeal for furniture would be duly considered ‘as soon as possible’.

Mr Blay advised the students to study and aim high for their future as well as to be positive influence on themselves.

‘It is what you learn and put your hands practically on that will help you in the future,’ he said.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, said the Foundation was established to impact lives and its operations were driven by three thematic areas; Education and Training,Environment and Social Amenities, and Economic Empowerment.

He said since its inception, it had supported about 6,000 students with full scholarships to tertiary and would support another 1,500 students again in 2023.

The Executive Director said the Foundation was operating in all the 16 regions and had provided social amenities such as boreholes, markets and classroom blocks in some regions.

‘We are evenly and fairly distributing the oil proceeds.’ Dr Eduah stated.

Mrs Bernice Noel Mensah-Akutteh, Headmistress, Krobo Girls SHS, acknowledged that the new Home Economics Block was a huge relief to the school.

She said previously it was difficult for the Department to undertake practical lessons as their population increased.

Mrs Mensah-Akutteh expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the kind gesture and assured that the facility would be maintained

Mr Samuel Kwesi Tetteh, Municipal Director, Ghana Education Service (GES), commended the Foundation, adding that the facility would enhance effective teaching and learning performance.

The GNPC Foundation is the Corporate Social Investment arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation dedicated to impacting on the lives of people and communities through community and social intervention programmes.

Source: Ghana News Agency