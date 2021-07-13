Golden Harvest Heats Up Edible Sunflower Oil Market

“We are overwhelmed by the market acceptance of our sunflower oil. Our daily production from our factory in Dodoma is sold immediately, with no stock holding of oil due to the high demand for Golden Harvest,” said Malcolm McGrath, Managing Director of Pyxus Agriculture Tanzania Limited.

Tanzania imports approximately 60 percent of its cooking oil, costing upwards of 400 billion shilling annually. Golden Harvest, however, is manufactured in Dodoma using sunflowers grown by farmers from across the country. As a result, Golden Harvest is sold at an attractive price while simultaneously improving farmer livelihoods, creating jobs for Tanzanians and enabling Tanzania to compete in international markets.

“Currently, there is a high demand for cooking oil in Tanzania, but a low supply due to high priced imports and low local production of sunflower seed for processing. Our ability to manufacture Golden Harvest locally helps us provide Tanzanian consumers with a consistent, high-quality cooking oil in a timely manner, all while supporting our local economy,” added McGrath.

Golden Harvest is produced in compliance with national safety and quality standards established by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards, is Halaal certified, cholesterol free and fully traceable—from seed to sale. The brand’s sunflower oil is available in three and five liter, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jerrycans and one, three and five liter polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. Golden Harvest is currently sold in 1,495 shops within Tanzania.

About Golden Harvest

