Gourma 60 Young People and Women from Kompienga Provided with Career Kits to Boost Their Activities



Gourma: The NGO AVAD, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), offered job kits to 60 young people from the province of Kompienga in Fada N’Gourma. This initiative aims to boost their activities and support entrepreneurship in the region.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the nationals of Kompienga province received various career-enhancing kits, which include sewing machines, motorcycle washing kits, weaving looms, hairdressing kits, school energy facilities, and poultry production supplies. These resources are expected to facilitate the recipients’ small business ventures and improve their livelihoods.

In addition to the material support, the young people and women who received the kits also underwent training in financial and business management. This training is designed to equip them with the necessary skills to manage their businesses effectively and ensure the sustainability of their activities.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the donors and commi

tted to efficiently using these facilities to boost their businesses. The initiative reflects the ongoing efforts to foster entrepreneurship and create economic opportunities for young people and women in the province of Kompienga.