Government adopts preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic

During the meeting held on Thursday 12th March at the People’s Palace in Malabo, overseen by the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with National Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, as President of the Policy Committee Charged with the Monitoring and Fight against the Coronavirus, the Government extended the package of preventive measures against the pandemic. The Minister Spokesperson for the Government, Eugenio Nze Obiang, revealed the measures during a press conference with the country’s media.

The Government communiqué read by the Minister Spokesperson for the Government, Eugenio Nze Obiang, stated that the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, responsible for the public health of all citizens in our country and conscious of the danger and rapid expansion shown by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, throughout the world, must adopt measures to oversee and protect the health of the Equatoguinean population at all times, independently of the fact that to date there have been no cases of the virus in national territory. In order to prevent the introduction or spreading of the virus in our nation, the following preventive measures are being adopted.

1.- Flights by international airlines operating in Equatorial Guinea are being forcibly restricted: Air France, Air Maroc, Ceiba Intercontinental, Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines are being reduced to one flight per week.

2.- All visits by delegations from those countries and bodies with which our country has a bilateral or multilateral relationship, with intentions or plans to travel to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in the near future are restricted.

3.- All land, sea and air borders are closed, with the exception of vessels bringing commercial goods, work material and equipment to the country, cargo plane flights, and the flights indicated in point 1 of this communiqué.

4.- All Equatoguineans are advised not to travel abroad, except for essential, well justified reasons in order to safeguard their health and the public health in the communities in which they live.

All travellers from affected countries, both nationals and expatriates, presenting symptoms on arrival, must remain in quarantine for a period of fourteen days. Likewise those travellers not presenting symptoms of any nature must, in any event, remain in quarantine for the same period of time; and thus they may not leave the indicated place, except with authorisation issued by health personnel on the new Coronavirus Response and Vigilance Technical Committee.

Furthermore, the restriction is extended to movement by citizens and residents within national territory, except for justified reasons.

5.- The leaders of neighbourhood communities and heads of families will be responsible for demanding and supervising compliance with these instructions. Until the fourteen days of quarantine are over, they must not go out for a walk or come into contact with any other citizen.

6.- In which case the use of masks will be obligatory at all times.

7.- In order to prevent possible contagion and spread of the virus, all citizens residing within national territory must follow the instructions provided by the new Coronavirus Response and Vigilance Technical Committee.

8.- If there are citizens who have any symptom indicating the suspicion of being infected, then the families and heads of neighbourhood communities must notify the health authorities of any observed suspected case to the following telephone numbers: 222273815 and 222517030.

9.- The heads of teaching centres must also look out for any symptom that may appear in any student, in order to notify the health authorities, and the student’s parents or tutors.

10.- We recommend the postponement of celebrations and large meetings during the time the pandemic crisis lasts, to prevent contagion and the spread of the virus.

11.- All Equatorial Guinea diplomatic missions abroad are prohibited from issuing entry visas to Equatorial Guinea.

12.- All structures and layers of society are urged to oversee strict observance of these provisions.

The measures contained in this communiqué will remain in force until the end of the threat of contagion and the spread of the new coronavirus, when declared by the World Health Organisation.

The observance of these measures comes into force on 15th March, and will remain in force for thirty days with possible extension depending on the evolution of the crisis.

The Ministry for Health and Social Welfare, Ministry for the Interior and Local Corporations, Ministry for National Security, Ministry for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, Ministry for Civil Aviation and Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation are empowered to take all the necessary measures in order to comply with the measures outlined in this communiqué.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office